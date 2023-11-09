Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) CEO Michael E. Daniels Sells 21,064 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NIC opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

NIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

