Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.68.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
Institutional Trading of NIO
NIO Price Performance
Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.