Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.