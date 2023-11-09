Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.23. 851,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,225. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

