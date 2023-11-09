Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3,018.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. 891,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,284. The company has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

