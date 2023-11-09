Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 563,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.