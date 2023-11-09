Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.37. 32,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,145. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

