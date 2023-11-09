Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up approximately 0.8% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.4 %

FERG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 175,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

