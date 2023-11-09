Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 862 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nordwand Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.3% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

