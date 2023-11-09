Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.29 million.

Nova Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $101.59 on Thursday. Nova has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

