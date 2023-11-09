Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ NVEI remained flat at $18.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

