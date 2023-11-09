Nuvei Corporation (NVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 7th

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.01 million.

