Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.01 million.

