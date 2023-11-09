ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion.

ODP Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. ODP has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

