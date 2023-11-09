Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,683. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 142.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,806,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

