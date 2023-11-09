Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 126,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

