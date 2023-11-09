ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.20 million-$162.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.51 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. ON24 has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $68,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $117,005.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 357,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $68,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,885 shares of company stock valued at $612,146. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

