Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

