Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Open Lending Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,304.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Open Lending by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $17,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

