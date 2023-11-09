Orbit Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $564,439.28 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $39.61 million and approximately $564,439.28 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,379,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

