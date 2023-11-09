Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 14% on Earnings Beat

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.51. 276,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,247,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.