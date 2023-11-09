Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,490 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 195,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,839. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

