OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OUT opened at $11.87 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUT

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.