OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

KEY stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

