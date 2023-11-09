OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $277.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

