OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $239,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

IRM stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

