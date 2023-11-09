OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $273,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

