OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,184 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

