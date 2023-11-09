OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.