Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 29th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

