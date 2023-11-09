Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 875,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 326.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

