Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 11,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.