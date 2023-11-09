Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of PARXF opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

