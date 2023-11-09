Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.07

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.07 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 71074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Parsons Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

