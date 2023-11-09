Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
NYSE PAX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Patria Investments has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.46.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 123.46%.
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
