Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE PAX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Patria Investments has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.46.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $259,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

