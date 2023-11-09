Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 7,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Patria Investments
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.