Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 7,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 50.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 48.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

