Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,878. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTEN

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.