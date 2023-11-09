Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.