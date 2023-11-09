Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 2,724,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,228. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 272,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

