Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of PYCR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,656,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 374,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

