Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $20.10. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 103,854 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

