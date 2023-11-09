Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 25,090 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.10% of Cameco worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cameco by 412.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

