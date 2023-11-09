PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,600 shares of company stock worth $2,575,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

