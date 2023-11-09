Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.60. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 970 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

