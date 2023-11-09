Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.18. 95,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,815. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

