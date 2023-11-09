Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 243.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 26,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 924,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 86.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

