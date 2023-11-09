Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.68

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 442503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 22.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

