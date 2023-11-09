Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.55.

Shares of PXD opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

