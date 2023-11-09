Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

PZA stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,343. The company has a market cap of C$346.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.76 and a 12 month high of C$15.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.48 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9808782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

