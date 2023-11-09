Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

PLNT traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

