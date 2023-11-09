Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.87. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898. The stock has a market cap of C$804.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.68. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$16.20 and a 1 year high of C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.10 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4602578 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

